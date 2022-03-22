Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen And Wife Charu Asopa Enjoy 'Movie Date' Amid Divorce Rumours

Television actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen have been in the headlines for the last few weeks after rumours about their separation spread like wildfire on the internet. However, the couple put a full stop to all the rumours by celebrating Holi together. After being away from each other for quite some time due to work and family commitments, the couple is now enjoying quality time with each other. Recently, Charu and Rajeev went on a movie date and left the fans spellbound with their romantic photos.

Taking to their Instagram stories and YouTube pages, both shared beautiful photos of them from the movie theatre. Rajeev can be seen carrying a casual look in a blue t-shirt and black jeans whereas Charu looked pretty in a pink dress paired with white and pink shoes. Fans showered love on their posts and expressed their happiness on seeing them together after such a long time.

Not just this, Rajeev, who is the brother of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, has also shared a vlog about their movie date on his YouTube channel, ‘World of Rajeev Sen’. In the vlog, he shared a glimpse of them buying popcorn and revealed the movie they went to watch. The couple watched Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ and shared their review by calling it a ‘bitter truth’.

Earlier, the couple celebrated their daughter, Ziana Sen’s first Holi on March 18. Charu and Rajeev shared a glimpse of their Holi celebration through social media.

In the photos shared by Charu, we can see Rajeev and Charu holding Ziana in their arms safely. Sushmita Sen’s daughter, Reene Sen commented on the picture saying, ‘The cutest.’

Rajeev also didn’t leave behind from sharing the adorable photos of his daughter’s first Holi celebrations. On his Instagram account, he shared a bunch of adorable pictures in which the family can be seen spending happy moments during the festival.

Captioning the captures, Rajeev wrote, “Ziana’s first Holi with her mommy & daddy, Wishing everyone a Happy Holi. Love and Light"

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7, 2019. They gave birth to their first child, Ziana in November last year. Since last month, the rumours about their separation were going viral on the internet after Charu spent her birthday in her hometown, Bikaner and Rajeev posted a photo asking her daughter to come back to her.

