Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Meets Salman Khan At Arpita Khan's Eid Party. Check Pics

Actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee on Wednesday shared on Instagram a picture with Salman Khan. The picture was taken at Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash, and social media is abuzz with photos and videos from the celebrations.

Sharing a series of selfies that Renee took with all the celebrities present at the bash, she wrote, “Wishing you and your loved ones Eid Mubarak."

Along with Salman Khan, Renee shared photos with actors Kriti Kharbanda, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sushmita Sen attended the star-studded bash with her daughter Renee Sen.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen shared a selfie with Salman Khan from the party and wrote, “I hope you all celebrated Eid with your loved ones… well-wishers… and in the company of goodness!!! I know I did @beingsalmankhan Allah SWT aapki saari jaayaz duaaiye qubool karein My love & respect to all at home!!! I love you guys sooooooo soooooo much!!!"

In addition, a video from outside the party has caught netizens’ attention on social media. In the video, Sushmita Sen is seen extending her wishes and offering a box of sweets for Eid to the paparazzi. Handing the box to the paparazzi, Sushmita says, “These sweets are for all of you. Happy Eid." This video has been shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Advertisement

If you are unversed, Renee was adopted by Sushmita in the year 2000, while Alisa joined the family in 2010. Renee started her acting career with a short film. Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak. Sushmita delivered some great hits like Biwi No 1, Do Not Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, and No Problem.

After a hiatus of 10 years, Sushmita made a phenomenal comeback in the entertainment industry with her OTT debut Arya, a Ram Madhvani thriller web series.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.