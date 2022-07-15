Sushmita Sen's Ex Beau Rohman Shawl Reacts to Her Dating Lalit Modi: 'If She Has Chosen Someone...'

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen and IPL founder Lalit Modi took the internet by storm last night after the latter announced that he is dating the former Miss Universe. Amid this, the actress’ former beau Rohman Shawl reacted toto the dating news. Sushmita and Rohman dated for some time before the couple parted ways last year. The actress had taken to social media to announce the news to her fans and followers.

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened. He also shared a great equation with her family and was often featured in her Instagram posts.

Reacting this unexpected development, Rohman told Pinkvilla, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"

Meanwhile, Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday evening posted a series of intimate photos with Miss Universe and Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen and referred to her as his “better half".

The Indian businessman and cricket administrator, who is currently a fugitive, took to social media and shared several pictures with Sushmita, some of which featured the two sharing intimate moments.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the post.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen on the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, in which she plays the titular role of a doting wife and mother who takes over the reins of her husband’s drug empire when he is killed. Aarya is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.

