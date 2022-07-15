Sushmita Sen's Ex Beau Rohman Shawl Urges People to Spread Love Amid Memes on Actress and Lalit Modi

IPL founder Lalit Modi took social media by storm when he disclosed his romantic relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The businessman shared multiple pictures from their vacation in Sardinia on Thursday calling Sen his ‘better-half’ and announcing their relationship to the world. Since then, the internet has been flooded with memes about Sushmita and Lalit.

Rohman Shawl, Sushmita’s former beau shared a cryptic Instagram story through which the model extended his support to the diva and actress. Indirectly hinting at the trolls for mocking Sushmita and Lalit’s relationship, Rohman wrote, “Kisi ke hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaye, toh hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan vo nahi, tum ho!! (If you find your peace by mocking someone else then it is you who are troubled and not them)."

Earlier in the day, while speaking with Pinkvilla, Rohman said, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!".

When the news of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s relationship came out, there were speculations about their marriage. However, the renowned business put those rumors to rest. Writing on his Twitter handle, Lalit stated, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day".

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen would soon be returning as Aarya in Hotstar Original web series ‘Aarya 3’. Announcing the news to her fans on her social media, the actress in a conversation with ANI revealed, “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

Produced by Madhvani under the banner Ram Madhvani Films, along with Endemol Shine Group, Aarya stars Sushmita Sen in the titular role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. It tells the story of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family at any cost.

