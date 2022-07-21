Sushmita Sen's Ex Rohman Shawl Talks About Self Love, Urges Fans Not to Have High Expectations From Partners

Lalit Modi shocked everyone last week by announcing his relationship with Sushmita Sen. Ever since the couple has not stopped making headlines. Amid this, Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to social media to hold an interactive session with his fans where he talked about relationships and expectations from partners. Rohman shared a video where he can be heard saying that people expect too much from their partners but they have so many things to do on their own, they have their lives.

“Don’t depend on them so much yaar. Apne aap ko khud khud rehna sikho na. Just know how to be completed and then look for a partner," he can be heard saying. He also added that he doesn’t understand the concept of ‘somebody will complete me’.

Advertisement

Watch the entire video here:

A couple of days ago, Rohman shared a cryptic Instagram story through which the model extended his support to the diva and actress. Indirectly hinting at the trolls for mocking Sushmita and Lalit’s relationship, Rohman wrote, “Kisi ke hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaye, toh hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan vo nahi, tum ho!! (If you find your peace by mocking someone else then it is you who are troubled and not them)."

Earlier in the day, while speaking with Pinkvilla, Rohman said, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!".

Advertisement

When the news of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s relationship came out, there were speculations about their marriage. However, the renowned business put those rumors to rest. Writing on his Twitter handle, Lalit stated, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.