Sussanne Khan And Arslan Goni Cherish Blissful Vacay In California; Fans Call Them ‘Fav Couple’

It is always a delight for Sussanne Khan and Arsalan Goni’s fans to catch a glimpse of the much-in-love couple together. Sussanne is currently enjoying a blissful vacation with her boyfriend Arslan in California. The interior designer has been treating her fans to beautiful glimpses from the location, and on Wednesday, Sussanne posted another adorable video of all the blissful moments from their holiday and we are all for it.

In the montage posted on Instagram that featured The Weeknd’s Gasoline,the couple can be seen soaking up the sun. In another clip, the couple can be seen exploring the streets of Los Angeles. Sussanne Khan captioned the video: “Hella stoked… #angelenos #californiadreamin." The video was later shared by Arslan Goni on his Instagram stories and he added a couple of kiss emojis to the post.

Last week, Sussanne Khan shared a video from the holiday on Instagram profile. She captioned the post as, “Me time…Calif hearted. #summerof2022."

Sussanne Khan is an interior designer. She also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She recently did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa, the launch of which was attended by ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, among other friends.

Last month, Sussanne had shared a loved-up picture with Arslan on her Instagram account and it received much love from her ex-husband Hrithik. Sussanne shared a picture in which Arslan was seen holding her close. The rumoured couple was attending Sonal Chauhan and their common friend’s birthday parties. In the picture, Sussanne was seen wearing a spaghetti top and a skirt while Arslan looked dapper in a pair of denim pants and a white Polo shirt. Sussanne shared the picture and wrote, “The Beach is not always a place… sometimes it’ is an incredible Feeling." She added the hashtags ‘uninhibited’, ‘The beach’, ‘exploration’ and ‘sacred space.’

While Hrithik did not comment, he did show his love by liking the picture. Meanwhile, Arslan’s brother, Aly Goni teased the couple in the comments section. “Hmmmm good feeling," he wrote. Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Love u beaches." Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali added, “Love you both Always stay happy."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated in 2013. However, they have always been on amicable terms. The former couple seems to show their support to each other’s new partners.

