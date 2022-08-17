Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni Twin In Black and Blue As They Attend Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa Screening

The upcoming venture by Anurag Kashyap titled Dobaaraa has been making headlines lately and is touted to offer a thrilling experience to viewers. The unique storyline of the movie revolves around the concept of time travel and stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The character played by Taapsee, named Antara Bhatt, travels through time to save the life of a young boy who had died in a thunderstorm 25 years ago. The movie is inspired by a 2018 Spanish film called Mirage.

The makers of the movie recently held a special screening in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues from Bollywood and the TV industry. The event was attended by several celebrities including Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Elli AvrRam, and Jatin Sarna among others. Producer Ekta Kapoor also graced the event in an all-black ensemble.

Sussanne and Arslan twinned in black and blue attires. While Sussanne wore a black top, her beau wore a t-shirt of the same colour. The two paired it with blue denim jeans.

Just a few days back it was reported that Sussanne and Arslan are planning to tie the knot. A source cited by BollywoodLife.com claimed that the duo is likely to get married in a simple way with no grand celebration. “Sussanne and Arslan are very much mature, and they know that they want to spend the rest of their lives together and marriage is on their minds. While Sussanne too has given serious thought of getting married for the second time. Even if the couple will get married it will be in the most subtle way. There will be no grand celebration and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend that is a simple shaadi," the source claimed. However, Arslan later rubbished all such speculations.

For the unversed, Sussane Khan was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The two dated for 13 years before they tied the knot in 2009. However, Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2013 i.e after four years of their marriage. Sussanne then started dating Arslan. It was in April this year that the two confirmed their relationship when they were spotted holding hands at Mumbai airport.

