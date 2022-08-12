Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni Walk Hand In Hand Days After Dismissing Marriage Rumours; Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan has been dating Arslan Goni for a long time now. Their relationship is no secret and the two are often snapped by the paparazzi together. On Thursday night, Sussanne and Arslan attended singer Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis’ wedding reception in Mumbai. They were spotted arriving at the venue together as they held each other’s hands. While Sussanne wore a printed outfit and looked absolutely stunning, Arslan looked charming in all-black attire.

Just a few days back it was reported that Sussanne and Arslan are planning to tie the knot. A source cited by BollywoodLife.com claimed that the duo is likely to get married in a simple way with no grand celebration. “Sussanne and Arslan are very much mature, and they know that they want to spend the rest of their lives together and marriage is on their minds. While Sussanne too has given serious thought of getting married for the second time. Even if the couple will get married it will be in the most subtle way. There will be no grand celebration and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend that is a simple shaadi," the source claimed.

However, Arslan later reacted to this report when he rubbished all speculations during his interaction with Hindustan Times. “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this. I don’t know who has written about it. Aur unko kahan se pata chala. Unko mein bolunga ke mujhe bhi bata de ke kisne yeh decision liya aur kab aur kaha. I have zero comments on that," he said.

Sussane Khan was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The two dated for 13 years before they tied the knot in 2009. However, Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2013 i.e after four years of their marriage. While Sussanne then started dating Arslan, it was only in April this year that the two confirmed their relationship when they were spotted holding hands at Mumbai airport.

