Sussanne Khan marked Valentine’s Day with a mushy video alongside beau Arslan Goni and the internet is loving it. From romantic rides, and devouring delicious desserts to attending concerts together, the romantic reel is an amalgamation of the couple’s special romantic moments together. But what steals the limelight more is Sussanne Khan’s open declaration of love in her short heartfelt note. Calling their bond ‘heavenly’, Sussanne asserted, “With you, my every day is about celebrating love."

The video begins with Sussanne Khan embracing Arslan Goni in a warm hug as the latter strikes a cheeky pose for the camera. In another frame, Arslan cuddles ups with Sussanne for a series of romantic photographs. Be it concert dates or dessert breaks, the clip gives viewers a close look at their love life. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Within hours the video amassed over three lakh views and more than sixty-six thousand likes on Instagram. Not only fans but even Ekta Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor showered love on the couple by dropping red heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.

This isn’t the first time when Sussanne Khan has openly professed her love for Arslan Goni on social media. She marked the beginning of 2023 with yet another mushy reel hoping to be a better version of themselves in the new year. “Here in 2023 let’s just be our best versions and then a little more of just that," she wrote alongside the clip. Take a look at it below:

On the special occasion of Arslan Goni’s birthday too, Sussanne hailed him as the ‘most incredible human’. She highlighted how her boyfriend always pushes her to be a better person and that she wants to spend time with him. “Happy Happiest Birthday my love… you are the most incredible human I know. You make me want to be a better person..in everything I do. You are my definition of love.. from here till the end of time..and beyond… We gonna make this life," she wrote.

Prior to dating Arslan, Sussanne Khan was married to Hrithik Roshan. The two separated after staying married for 13 years. The ex-couple continues to co-parent their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

