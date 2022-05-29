Sussanne Khan Hypes Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad on Her Latest Post

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan set the internet on fire when he was spotted with singer-actor Saba Azad earlier this year. Since then, their several outings and dates have filled the rumours of their dating, although the concerned people never confirmed or denied it. Saba is often seen spending time with Hrithik’s family and their social media PDA is also hard to miss. Moreover, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, too, seems to have taken a liking to the Feels Like Ishq actress.

Recently, Saba uploaded a boomerang video of hers on Instagram where she can be seen posing in front of the mirror. She is wearing a gorgeous body-hugging dress and has kept her hair open. Saba captioned the post, “I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts." Taking to the comment section of her post, Sussanne hyped her up and also addressed her with a cute nickname. She wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🙌woww Sabooo."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post:

Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Sussanne is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and Saba recently made their official red carpet appearance together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at YRF Studios in Mumbai last week.

Hrithik and Saba, who have been painting the town red with their social media PDA, didn’t shy away from posing together for the paparazzi at the event and making their romance official in a way. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit.

Advertisement

Amid all this, a report in BollywoodLife.com recently claimed that Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and marriage is definitely on his mind. The report cited a source who claimed that the two actors are happy together and desire a relationship like that of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.