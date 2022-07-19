Sussanne Khan, Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni Give Couple Goals With These Latest Photos, Check Them Out

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are having the time of their lives on their vacation. The rumoured couple, who are in California, has been sharing a lot of mushy photos with each other and the friends they are meeting on their trip. Recently, Sussanne took to her Instagram Story handle to share glimpses of her catching up with her friends. The posts were followed by an adorable snap with her rumoured beau. She also shared another photo with Arslan where they can be seen traveling in a car.

In the photo, Sussanne is seen wearing a black outfit with a plunging neckline, whereas Arslan is donning a casual white t-shirt. Sharing it, she wrote, “What’s the story… morning glory #pacificcoasthighway #californie 🏄‍♂️🚀🌵🏞📸 #Stoked"

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni might not have admitted to dating but they often make headlines for their rumored relationship. The duo is often seen spending time with each other and accompanying each other on their vacations. They are on a US trip for a couple of weeks now and they constantly update their fans with their photos and videos.

Sussanne and Arslan had also met the former’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on the trip. Sussanne was married to Hrithik before they parted ways in 2104. While Sussanne is rumored to be dating Arslan, Hrithik is dating Saba. The four of them share an amazing bond together, especially Sussanne and Saba.

Meanwhile, Sussanne’s actor-brother Zayed Khan recently opened up about his sister’s relationship. They were earlier in Goa, where they were also accompanied by Zayed. Talking about the couple’s rumoured relationship, Zayed told Hindustan Times, “At my age, I find it most important to let people be and live. Whether the person is your brother, sister or friend, just let them be however they want." He also mentioned that he feels it’s important to be there for people when they need you.

