Sussanne Khan Tests Covid Positive After 'Dodging' It for 2 Years; Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Sends Her Kiss

Sussanne Khan is the latest celebrity has who contracted the Omicron variant of COVID-19. She tested positive for the virus last night. The interior designer shared her coronavirus diagnosis on Tuesday in an Instagram post, where she wrote about ‘dodging COVID-19 for two years’ but getting infected by ‘the stubborn Omicron variant.’ Sussanne posted a photo of herself in a gym outfit and wrote: ‘After dodging COVID-19 for 2 years, in the 3rd year of 2022, the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night."

She urged her friends and fans to take care of themselves diligently as the Omicron variant ‘is a very contagious one.’ Her full post read: ‘Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one.’

Sussanne also wrote added hashtags like ‘Will fight this’ and ‘covid 2022 does not welcome you’ to her caption. Arslan Goni, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sussanne, commented, “You will be fine soon." He added three heart emojis and a kiss emoji at the end. “@arslangoni yes I will thank you," she replied, along with heart, mask and muscle emojis.

On Sussanne Khan’s post, her family and friends also wished her a speedy recovery. Deanne Panday commented: ‘Yes it’s stubborn .. it got to all of us… get well soon my Su’ while Bipasha Basu and Sanjay Kapoor’s respective comment read: ‘Get well soon.’ Neelam Kothari wrote: ‘Take care Suzie’ and Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali commented: ‘You will be fine soon’ with red heart icons.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bhavana Panday also dropped red heart icons in the comments section of the interior designer.

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They are parents to two sons. On his birthday on Monday, Sussanne wished Hrithik with this wholesome video:

Apart from Sussanne Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and many other celebs have also contracted COVID-19 recently.

