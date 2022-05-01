Sussanne Khan Wishes 'Amazing' Son Hridaan on 14th Birthday, Parties With 'Loopsie Love' Arslan Goni

Celebrity designer Sussanne Khan, who is also the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, took to Instagram and shared a video, wishing her son Hridaan Roshan a happy birthday. The montage features several photos of him, as well as one with his elder brother Hrehaan. Sussanne kept Morten Harket’s song ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ as background for the montage.

She wrote, “Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy… My Sky full of Ridz… onwards and upwards to the best years of your life… I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #Hridaan #14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz." (sic)

Sussanne also took to her Instagram Stories to share an uber-cool picture with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. The duo partied with their close friends Ekta Kapoor and Ridhi Dogra on Friday eve. Sharing the pic, Sussanne wrote, “Friday eve loopsie love." (sic)

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan separated in 2013, but have always been on amicable terms and cheered on each other’s endeavours. Sussanne Khan has shown her support for Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad, and rooted for her musical performances on her Instagram stories.

Most recently, Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad, and Sussanne and her rumoured boyfriend, Arslan Goni, were all spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. It was later revealed that they were partying together in Goa. While both the couples haven’t officially confirmed their romance, Hrithik and Saba seemed to have made their relationship Instagram official with their recent exchange on social media. Moreover, in an interview with Bombay Times, Pooja Bedi appeared to confirm Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan’s relationships.

“Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful but wasn’t working anymore. Everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives. I’m delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again," Pooja said.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 film War and has Krrish 4 in the pipeline along with Fighter and Vikram Vedha.

