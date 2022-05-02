Sussanne Khan's Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Reacts Her Pic With Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan and Their Sons

Sussanne Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni was seen reacting to her latest picture with Hrithik Roshan, and their sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan. On Sunday, Sussanne reunited with her ex-husband Hrithik to celebrate their son Hridaan Roshan’s 14th birthday. Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a picture from the birthday lunch. In the happy picture, Sussanne and Hrithik stood beside their sons and flashed their biggest smiles for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Sussanne wrote, “To our Sky full of Ridz… with a heart like yours and a soul so strong yet immensely gentle, we are lucky to celebrate you every day..happy 14 th birthday beautiful boy..We love you the mostttt ♥️♥️ #SkyfullofRidz #1stmay2022 #14."

Arslan took to the comments section and sent his best wishes to Hridaan. “Happy happy ridz," he wrote, with a couple of heart emojis. Sussanne replied, “@arslangoni ♥️♥️♥️♥️thank uuu." Arslan was seen showering the teenager with birthday love in another post shared by Sussanne.

The interior designer shared a video montage featuring her son from his childhood to his present-day and wrote, “Happy happy joy joy to my amazing birthday boy.. My Sky full of Ridz.. onwards and upwards to the best years of your life.. I am so lucky you chose me to be your mama. #hridaan❤️ #14thbirthday #mySkyfullofRidz." Arslan commented, “Happy happy birthday to ridzu."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated in 2013. However, they have always been on amicable terms. Sussanne, who has also been dating Arslan Goni, has often shown her support for Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad. Recently, Hrithik, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni, were all snapped as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. It was later revealed that they were partying together in Goa.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. In the movie, Hrithik Roshan will be playing the role of Vedha, whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Vikram. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter along with Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

