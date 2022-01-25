Sutapa Sikdar 'Finally Forgives' Irrfan Khan For This Mistake On Her Birthday, Posts Happy Pics

Actor Irrfan Khan’s untimely death left his family, friends, and fans’ hearts aching. The legendary actor will always be remembered for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Though life goes on, the passing away of a dear one leaves a void in the heart, which is very hard to fill. Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar is also experiencing the same. On her birthday - January 25 - Sutapa penned a heartfelt and emotional note for her late husband. Sharing a bunch of pictures from her birthday celebrations with sons Babil and Ayaan Khan, Sutapa stated that she ‘finally forgives’ her late husband for ‘not remembering her 28 birthdays out of 32’ that they have spent together.

Sutapa shared that she did not sleep a night before her birthday, as she was walking tirelessly on the endless lanes of memories. ‘From getting angry stage to hurt stage, to giving upstage and to finally happily accepting your philosophical reason of not celebrating and forgetting my birthdays at last,’ she said. Sutapa mentioned that the night before her birthday, she had told him finally about the way she loves celebrations, and it was not the birthday, instead, it was the celebration for which she wanted to be with him.

The mother of two stated that she believes Irrfan must have whispered in Babil and Ayaan’s dreams about celebrating her birthday. Sutapa was surprised that his sons did not forget her birthday and wished her at midnight. “’suspect deeply that you whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate,’ she wrote in the long heartfelt note. Sutapa expressed that she missed Irrfan like never before while they were celebrating her birthday.

She continued that even though the actor did not believe in birthdays, he would have been so happy on witnessing that his sons love their mother so much.

Irrfan Khan married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa in 1995.

