Sutapa Sikdar on Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham: It’s a Dream Irrfan Khan Wanted to Live

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday, October 16, and ahead of the release, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has opened up on her thoughts regarding Vicky as Sardar Udham Singh. For the uninitiated, the role was initially offered to the late actor, who couldn’t accept it due to his medical condition. The film’s director Shoojit Sircar had previously directed Khan in Piku.

His wife and son Babil were present at the special screening of the film. On being asked for her reaction, she said, “I don’t know how to put this, but objectively, I couldn’t see the film as just a film. Sardar Udham is not just a film. For me, it’s a dream Irrfan wanted to live. So it is very difficult for me to comment on it as a film."

However, she had only good things to say about Vicky Kaushal. She added, “When I looked at Vicky on screen, many pages of diaries flooded my memories. I remembered Irrfan’s excitement to do Sardar Udham and his childlike happiness whenever he had a tough role to do. Looking at Vicky, I remembered Irrfan in National School of Drama (NSD). It is unfair to compare both of them at this stage because Irrfan was much older to Vicky in experience and age when he was to do the film. But, I saw glimpses of passion, dedication, hard work and love for cinema in Vicky’s face just like Irrfan. I am sure Irrfan is happy up there to see Vicky play Sardar Udham Singh. After all, it was Irrfan’s dream role!"

Sardar Udham traces the story of Udham Singh, the man who shot Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In an interview with News18, Vicky had said that nobody can fill Irrfan Khan’s shoes. “Nobody can fill his shoes. For me, Irrfan Saab is one of the finest actors across the world. It has been an honour that I have been considered for the same film."

