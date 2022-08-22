Sutapa Sikdar Remembers Irrfan on Younger Son's Birthday: 'You Were Still Inside Me, Baba Was Shooting'

To mark Ayaan Khan’s birthday, Sutapa Sikdar dropped a heartfelt post for his son on her social media handle. The video featured some throwback pictures of the family. Along with the post, she penned a heartfelt note in which she also remembered her late husband and actor Irrfan. She reminisced the time when she was pregnant with Ayaan and Irrfan was shooting for Maqbool.

“Wishing you a great birthday Ayaan reminds me of the time when you were still inside me and baba was shooting for ‘MAQBOOL’. You came down and the doctor told me to get admitted because it could be a premature baby, baba flew down from Bhopal and don’t know what you guys communicated I am sure baba had said, ‘rook jao jaldi kya hai zindagi ko aaraam se lena chahiye (Wait, what’s the hurry, you should live your life with patience)’ or he had said, ‘abbe yaar main yahan ruk jaunga toh bahut gadbad ho jayegi bahut important scene hai. (If I stay here then it might become a problem because it’s an important scene)," she wrote.

Sutapa added, “The doctor gave me complete bedrest which I didn’t listen to, but you listened and came out to grace the world when baba finished the shoot of maqbool! such a mature decision for about to be a premature baby. and you have been like that always, the balance the peace the keeper of even the unsaid promise. May you always remain like this completely unaffected by the ever-changing social media. May you pursue whatever you want, and don’t take the pressure like you didn’t when you were about to be born." She ended the post by giving her and Irrfan’s blessings to Ayaan.

Work-wise, Ayaan Khan is known for his impeccable performance in Life of Pi and Life in Metro.

For those unaware, Irrfan Khan, unfortunately, passed away in 2020 after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for two long years. Irrfan has left a huge void in the hearts of his fans, especially his family Sutapa, Ayaan and Babil. However, the family of the actor continues to retain his legacy.

