Suvarna Dasara Utsav To Air On October 2; Know Channel, Timing, Other Details

Star Suvarna, a Kannada language general entertainment pay television channel, recently held the Suvarna Dussehra festival programme. Suvarna Dasara Utsav will be telecast on Star Suvarna on Sunday, October 2 at 6 PM.

In the program, outstanding achievers of Karnataka were honoured. To recognise the achievement, a special tribute was paid to the outstanding achievers of Karnataka in the Golden Dussehra festival program.

Women farmers of Karnataka were also honoured during the programme.

Among others, actresses Prema and Amrita were honoured during the Suvarna Dussehra festival.

Kannada actress Prema, apart from predominantly working in Kannada films, has also appeared in movies in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu industries. In Kannada, she shared screens with all the leading stars, including Vishnuvardhan, Ravichandran, and Shivrajkumar among

others.

After receiving the award, actress Amrita, in her speech, praising the leading Kannada general entertainment channel said, “The channel is emphasizing women empowerment. It is a golden channel."

Evergreen actress of the Kannada film industry, Malashree, was also felicitated at Star Suvarna during the Suvarna Dussehra festival. In her thank you speech, the actress said that she is very happy. She has predominantly worked in Kannada films and was the topmost heroine in the 1990s.

She has also worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Malashri was popular for playing diverse roles in women-centric movies, many of which were highly successful at the box office.

