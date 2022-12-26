Suvrat Joshi Announces The Closure of Play Amar Photo Studio, Viewers Disappointed

Suvrat Joshi made his debut in the entertainment industry with the short film Fresh Suicide and since then there has been no looking back for him. He has proven his acting mettle with films like Party, Dokyala Shot and other projects. His exemplary acting performance was received with a lot of love in theatre as well as with the play Amar Photo Studio.

This play, which was first performed on August 19, 2019, and saw many successful shows is now proceeding towards its closure. Suvrat informed us about this in a post shared on Instagram. The Ananya actor also added that before ending this play, he and other crew members will perform some of its shows in January 2023.

Suvrat also mentioned the names of other cast members like Amey Wagh, Sakhi Gokhale, Siddhesh Purkar and Pooja Thombre who impressed the audience with their acting prowess. The Party actor reminisced about how they zeroed in on the concept of Amar Photo Studio in 2014. They first performed this play penned by Manaswini Lata Ravindra on August 19, 2019, and since then there has been no turning back. They went on to receive accolades for their commendable acting performances in many states and abroad as well. The Dil Dosti Duniyadaari actor also revealed how Sakhi and Siddhesh had to stay away from the play due to some personal reasons. At this crucial juncture, actors Parna Pethe and Sainath Ganuwad stepped in to help them.

Social media users, though, were disappointed. Many of them have requested the crew to not stop the play and also release it on Youtube or OTT. Others requested Suvrat to perform some of the shows for Amar Photo Studio in Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur.

For those who have not seen Amar Photo Studio, it revolves around the story of 27-year-old Apurva or Apu (Suvrat Joshi). He is all set to go to the US for higher studies. His girlfriend Tanu (Sakhi Gokhale) is a practical person who insists that long-distance relationships don’t work and that it’s best if they break up.

