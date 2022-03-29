Suzanne Khan, Arsalan Goni Trolled for Hugging Each Other After Dinner Date

A video in which Suzanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni are seen hugging each other is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the two were spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra, where they exchanged warm embraces.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video on Instagram in which Arslan is saying goodbye to his girlfriend. However, Instagram users were quick to troll Suzanne. “How people ruined our culture," one netizen remarked. “He is not ashamed," said another user.

Suzanne and Arslan have kept their relationship private:

Suzanne and Arslan Goni are said to have been dating for over a year. Suzanne and Arslan never fail to score a couple’s goal, whether it’s sending cute notes on each other’s birthdays, partying together, or going on vacation. However, neither has spoken publicly about their relationship.

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan divorced in 2013 after a 13-year marriage. They divorced legally in 2014. Despite their separation, both remain close friends. They’ve been spotted together on numerous occasions. They have also been seen socialising together.

Hrithik is currently making headlines for his relationship with singer-actor Saba Azad, while Sussanne is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni. Sussanne and Arslan are frequently seen spending time together.

Suzanne works as an interior designer.

Arslan has worked in several television serials and has appeared in ALTBalaji’s web series Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon, while Sussanne is an interior designer, who has collaborated with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu in the brand The Co-Owner of Label Life.

