Swabhiman Fame Pooja Birari Brings Home Her First Car Home. Check Pics

Everybody wants to bring home something from their own earnings. So whether it is ordinary people or artists, everyone has some or the other dream. Something similar happened to Marathi actor Pooja Birari. She has recently bought her first car from her own earnings. She has expressed her happiness on social media.

In the shared photo, Pooja is seen with her new car. In the photograph, she is seen standing in the Tata Motors showroom. Pooja Birari shared the photo on her Instagram and said that a new car has arrived at her home.

The actor shared the photo and wrote “First". There are also hashtags like the first car, grey, happy, blessed, family, grateful. It is clear from her post that she has bought the first car of her dreams. Not only that, she has bought the car from her own income. So she is very happy about it. Her happiness is quite evident in her post. As soon as Pooja Birari shared this photo, not only her fans but her artist friends also congratulated her. Artists like Girija Prabhu, Reshma Shinde, Titiksha Tawde, and Adish Vaidya were among the people who congratulated the actor. The post has 23,000 likes on Instagram.

Pooja is quite active on social media. She posts something or another every day to keep her fans updated about her. She has 3.1 million followers on her Instagram.

Pooja is currently working on a Marathi Television series Swabhiman. It is aired on Star Pravah. The show is produced by Hemant Ruprell and Ranjeet Thakur under the banner of Frames Production. This series features Pooja Birari and Akshar Kothari in the lead roles. It is an official remake of the Bengali TV series Mohor. This series has made her hugely popular.

