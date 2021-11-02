Swanandi Tikekar To Host The First Season Of Indian Idol Marathi

Sony TV recently announced the Marathi version of singing reality show Indian Idol. Titled Indian Idol Marathi, the new show will premiere on Sony Marathi from November 22. The judges for the show are composer duo Ajay and Atul. Now the host of the show has also been revealed. Popular Marathi actress Swanandi Tikekar will be seen anchoring the reality TV show. Swanandi is the daughter of famous Indian singer and music producer, Aarti Ankalikar-Tikkekar.

Both Swanandi and Sony Marathi shared the news on Instagram. “Extremely happy and excited to share this with all of you!!! See you soooon!!!" the 30-year-old wrote in the caption of the video which revealed heras the host of first season of Indian Idol Marathi.

Advertisement

Swanandi’s mother Aarti is an Indian classical singer who has won two National Awards for best playback singing. Swanandi’s father Uday Tikekar is an Indian TV and film actor who currently features in ZEE TV drama Bhagya Lakshmi. He has also worked in a number of Marathi films and serials.

Swanandi had risen to fame through Marathi TV show Dil Dosti Duniyadari, which started in 2015-16 and ran for nearly 300 episodes. The show returned in another flavour as Dil Dosti Dobara in 2017, but was taken off air after more than 150 episodes.

Sony TV started India Idol in 2004. The singing reality showwas inspired by the British show Pop Idol . The Hindi version has successfully completed 12 seasons so far. Shreya Ghosal, Anul Malik, Sonu Nigam, Asha Bhosle, Farah Khan, Alisha Chinai, Udit Narayan and Javed Akhtar among others have been the judges of various seasons of Indian Idol.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.