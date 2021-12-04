Swapnil Joshi Brings Home A New Luxury Electric Car; See Pictures

Popular television actor Swapnil Joshi has recently purchased a brand-new luxury car. The actor is rejoicing as he became the proud owner of the Jaguar I-Pace luxury electric SUV. Swapnil known for his films like Duniyadari and Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai has shared a series of photos and videos of his luxury electric SUV with his fans and friends.

In a video shared on Instagram, Swapnil is seen performing pooja with his wife Leena Joshi, 2 kids and his parents.

Sharing the post, elated Swapnil wrote, “So…this happened today!!! “Puma" chi gadi aali!!!! Hai na @focusedindian @just_neel_things !!! The JAGUAR I-PACE all Electric !!!!! Bappa moryaaaaa!!!!!!!!!! Thank u #SharadKachalia Ji; owner Navnit Motors @jaguar India for making it personal!!! Loads of love."

Swapnil’s fans and industry friends have been showering love and congratulating him for the prized possession in the comment section.

Swapnil did not reveal further details about his car. But, the model in the photos is the top-space HSE type of Jaguar I-Pace EV400. The model is currently priced at a little over Rs 1.12 crore (ex-showroom, India) and its on-road price in Mumbai can go up to Rs 1.2 crore without customization.

>Features of Jaguar I-Pace

The model comes in a Santorini black shade and is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, signature daytime running lights, matrix LED headlights, and animated directional indicators. The electric SUV also has 16-way power-adjustable Windsor leather sport seats with memory function, Meridian 3D surround sound system and an interactive infotainment system integrated with JLR’s Pivi Pro navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety purposes, the SUV has a rear camera, adaptive cruise control with steering assist and a driver condition monitor.

Speaking of its performance, the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace EV400 electric SUV comes with a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery. These batteries power two electric motors, one on each axle. Together, the electric motors give a maximum output of 294 kW which is equivalent to 394 bhp.

The car can run at a speed of 0-100 km per hour in just 4.8 seconds. Jaguar claims that on a single charge, the car can cover up to a distance of 470 km (WLTP cycle).

On work front, Swapnil is all set to release his upcoming Marathi horror film Bali directed by Vishal Furia on December 9.

