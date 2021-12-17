Swapnil Joshi on Working with Child Actors: Wish I was Half as Confident as Kids Today

Actor Swapnil Joshi has been working in the entertainment business since he was nine years old. Now, in his recent release Bali, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, his co-star is child artist Samarth Jadhav, playing the role of his son.

Speaking of Jadhav, Swapnil does not stop short in the young one’s praise. “He is brilliant and a treat to work with. The kind of ease he brings while on set is something that cannot be put into words. You have to experience it. Not just him, kids overall today are so good and confident in front of the camera. I wish I was half as confident as kids of today’s generation at that time. They know it all and yet they maintain that innocence on screen. I had an amazing time working with with him," the actor conceded.

About the experience of shooting for his first ever horror film Bali, Swapnil shared, “The movie has an intriguing factor. The process was amazing be it script, workshop or the actual shoot. Visha (Furia) follows a different regime during the shoot. None of the actors get to see the ‘ghost’ during the shoot. If there is going to be an encounter of the actors with the ‘ghost’ in a particular shot or scene, then the encounter of is only restricted to those 15-20 seconds of the actual take. Before that, Vishal designs the set, production, vanity and the entire back up in such a way that you do not know where the ‘ghost’ is sitting or where he or she is going to come from. He tries to shoot as organically as possible. You need to have different entry and exit points. You have to make sure that no one gets to see the ‘ghost’ before hand."

About OTT platforms, to which Swapnil is fairly new, he said, “The medium has opened the doors for a lot of actors to come and show their talents to a wider audience in the past 4-5 years. The pandemic has been a very unfortunate event for the world, but for the OTT medium, it has been a blessing. It has exponentially increased the influx of OTT and their reach over the past few years. It also helps regional cinema reach to newer and wider audience. I am looking forward to Amazon doing more Marathi films as originals and more regional films as originals. OTT is the future."

