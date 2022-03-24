Swara Bhaskar’s Uber Driver Drives Away With Her Groceries in LA, Actor Complains

Swara Bhasker, who is currently in Los Angeles, has apparently had a terrible experience with a cab driver. After shopping for food, she ordered a cab that “stole" her groceries. On Wednesday, the actor mentioned the incident on Twitter. According to the tweet, Swara shopped for some grocery items. When she stopped somewhere in the middle for something, her Uber driver drove away, leaving her stranded.

Tagging the official handle of Uber support, Swara wrote, “One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app - it’s not a lost item! He just took it. Can I please have my stuff back?". The official Uber handle reached out with a standard reply, “Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We’ve reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you."

Swara has been travelling since enjoying the Holi celebrations with her family. Earlier this week, she posted some pictures and said, “Discovered that buckwheat flour is koottoo Ka aattaa & crepes are basically dosa ka bhai! Feeling a mix of Nirjala Vrat and European vibes."

On the work front, Swara’s short film, Sheer Qorma, will be out shortly. Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta co-star in the movie. The movie is a love story directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. It has been shown at a number of film festivals all over the world. Swara’s work on the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar is also finished. Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Chopra star in this Kamal Pandey-directed film.

