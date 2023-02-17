Actress Swara Bhasker shared pictures from her court marriage with Fahad Zirar Ahmad. The actress, on Thursday, surprised the internet with the news of her relationship and marriage with the Samajwadi Party leader. On Friday afternoon, the actress shared a bunch of pictures from the court ceremony. In the pictures, Swara and Fahad were seen wearing red ensembles and signing marriage documents.

While Swara chose to wear the same red saree her mother wore when she got married, Fahad chose a white kurta-pyjama along with a traditional red jacket. The couple signed their documents and were seen breaking into a dance in the streets.

Sharing the pictures, Swara wrote, “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour 🙂 and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi."

In a following tweet, she added, “Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege."

Fahad also shared a picture of the couple dancing and wrote, “When u realised it’s finally done❤️ Thank you everyone for the love & support. The process was anxious but the result can be read from our faces. P.S-when I failed to stop @ReallySwara from dancing in court, I joined her, I feel that’s only secret for happy marriage." Swara had a hilarious reaction to it.

The actress received much love from celebrities, friends, and fans on social media. One of them was Swara’s Tanu Weds co-star Kangana Ranaut replied to the wedding tweets and wrote, “You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities …"

On Thursday, Swara revealed that the two met during a protest and their paths kept crossing until they fell in love with each other. They kept meeting at rallies and protests. Their first selfie was also taken at a protest.

