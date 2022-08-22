Swara Bhasker Disagrees Hindi Films Underperforming at Box Office: 'This Is A Little Hype Created'

Swara Bhasker and Mika Singh weighed in on Bollywood’s unimpressive run at the box office at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. While Swara stars as one of the leads of the film with Shikha Talsania, Pooja Chopra, and Meher Vij, Mika serves as a co-producer of the film. He also sang a song for the film.

While the cast and makers shed light on the film revolving around four married women who took off for a road trip, Swara and Mika also tackled a few questions from the audience. One of which was about the box office performance of Bollywood films in recent years. When a journalist directed the question to Swara, asking her opinion on why she thinks films are not working, Mika stepped in and teasingly warned her to think carefully before answering.

“Swara, whatever you say, think and say. Tum controversy se nikal nahi paati (You don’t get out of controversy) and controversy doesn’t leave me," he said. After the hearty moment, a serious Swara explained that she doesn’t believe that films are not working at the box office.

“I don’t agree that films are not working. I think this is a little hype created. Films are working, films of every language are working. I think we should look at this positively. Interestingly, films dubbed from other languages are also working. It’s amazing. If a dubbed film is also working that means films are working. I don’t believe that films are not working. It’s just we are bracketing films into their regional languages. Why are we doing this? People are going and watching these films so I think it’s definitely a time of change but I don’t think it’s bad, change is good," she said. Swara added that the audience’s taste has diversified and they are seeing beyond the language.

Mika added that the films are not making good music. Citing examples of RRR, KGF, and Pushpa, whose songs were a hit, Mika said, “If a song is good, people do go to the theatre. Many people are focused on making the content and music gets lost. I want to tell producers and directors that music should be good."

Jahaan Chaar Yaar releases on September 16.

