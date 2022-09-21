Swara Bhasker Feels Bollywood is Under Attack, Says 'There's an Atmosphere of Fear'

Bollywood has been gripped by intense boycott campaigns ever since Laal Singh Chaddha got released in theatres. However, the cancel culture has managed to snowball with netizens targeting Karan Johar-backed Liger, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Ayan Mukerji’s dream project Brahmastra and even Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Swara Bhasker who has remained quite vocal against this trend fervently believes that Bollywood is under attack.

While talking to Connect FM Canada, the Raanjhanaa actor revealed, “There’s an atmosphere of fear. This is an industry—there is this idea of not engaging in controversy. There is a genuine belief that the industry has, that if there’s a controversy happening, it’s best not to bother about it."

Swara also defended Karan Johar who has been a constant subject of trolling and abuse ever since the nepotism debate sprung up and the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She explained that if Bollywood remains united in dire times like these, it would come out victorious in the end. She said, “So, even when they’re attacked, they don’t say anything. You can say a lot of things about Karan Johar, you can think his films are terrible and have issues with nepotism, but your dislike doesn’t mean that he is a murderer."

On the professional front, Swara Bhaker’s latest slice-of-life movie Jahaan Chaat Yaar explores the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and finding themselves in - an extraordinary adventure. The quirky film also features Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania in prominent roles. Meanwhile, her next film Mrs Falani would see the actress essaying nine roles. The film will be a compilation of nine short stories that will feature Swara in different characters. Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma are going to call the shots for this entertainer.

