Swara Bhasker Reacts To Recent Delhi Gruesome Murder, Calls It 'Horrifying'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has reacted to the gruesome murder of a young woman by her live-in partner in Delhi. On Tuesday, the actress took to Twitter and called the incident ‘horrifying’. She also hoped for the ‘harshest’ punishment for the accused.

“NO WORDS for how horrifying, gruesome & tragic this case is. My heart goes out to this poor girl-awful betrayal by someone she loved & trusted. Hope police speedily conclude their investigation & hope this monster gets the harshest punishment he thoroughly deserves. #shradhha," Swara wrote as she reacted to a journalist’s tweet.

For the unversed, Shraddha Walkar was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala (28) in Delhi. Reportedly, Aftab chopped her body into pieces and disposed it off across Delhi’s Mehrauli forest over 18 days. Meanwhile, the cops are investigating the case and have already seized the electronic gadgets which belonged to Aftab.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker is not one for mincing her words despite the trolling she receives frequently on social media. While speaking with Connect FM Canada in one of her earlier interviews, Swara had gone on to draw an unusual analogy of her situation with those who get abused domestically. “I am often a wreck inside but you learn to cope with it, which is not a good thing. I will give you a very bad example and no one should be okay with it, but if there is a woman who is facing domestic violence and it continues and she cannot change her situation for whatever reason, she will build coping strategies. She will know that ‘now I will get hit’ and it’s a very complicated space where a victim learns to cope with the violence and deal with it . So, I feel a similar thing has happened with me. Mentally with the trolling thing and abuses," she had said.

On the professional front, Swara Bhaker was recently seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Directed by Kamal Pandey and produced by Vinod Bachchan, the film also featured Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania in key roles. Swara will be next seen in Mrs Falani.

