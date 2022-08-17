Swara Bhasker Set To Play 9 Characters In 3 Arrows Productions' Mrs Falani

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is set to essay 9 characters in her upcoming film as a lead titled Mrs Falani. The Veere Di Wedding actress took to Twitter on Wednesday and unveiled the first poster of the movie. Swara has signed directors Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma’s film, under the banner of 3 Arrow Productions. Very active about female-centric stories, Swara’s Mrs Falani is also a female-oriented movie.

“SO EXCITED to play title part in #Mrs.Falani, produced by Three Arrows & Sita Films. Congratulations director Duo @mannish kishor @madhukar writer & Producer @himanshudang @agrawalsofia @seetafilms @threearrowsproduction.ltd & Writer @shwetaruby Cannot wait! Let’s get it! ," Swara captioned her post.

Swara Bhaskar is too excited to play 9 different roles in 9 different stories included in the film. She said, “I have done many films in my career where I have played many different characters but I never imagined that for the first time in my life I will get to work in a film which has 9 different stories and I will get to play 9 different and interesting characters in the film. I am sure people are going to love all my characters."

Film’s producer, Manish Kishore spoke about the movie and said, “Mrs. Falani underlines the struggle of women to fulfill their suppressed desires. The film beautifully talks about breaking all barriers erected to stop women to live life as they want it".

Yesterday, the producer partners associated with ‘3 Arrows Productions’ Started by Manish Kishore, Madhukar Verma and Sofia Agrawal, the production house also launched their office in Mumbai. Along with Manish Kishore, Madhukar Verma and Sofia Agrawal from Sita Films and ‘3 Arrows Productions’ together and produced Rakesh Dang, Manish Kishore, Madhukar Verma and Sofia Agrawal.

‘Mrs Falani’ will be jointly directed by Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma, the two partners of ‘3 Arrows Productions’. The screenplay and dialogues have also been written by Manish Kishore himself whereas the film has been written by Shweta Ruby.

