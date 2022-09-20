Swara Bhasker Shares Thoughts on Boycott Bollywood Trend And Akshay Kumar's Films

Actress Swara Bhasker is known for her impeccable acting skills and fearless opinions. In a recent interview, the Tanu Weds Manu actress talked about not agreeing with her colleague Akshay Kumar’s choice of films. She also talked about the boycott Bollywood trend. Swara said that she does not want Akshay’s films to be boycotted just because of a difference in opinion.

The Aurangzeb actress said that those Boycotting Bollywood have problems with India’s pluralism and secularism. According to Swara, Bollywood should not make itself a form of propaganda. She said that we should honestly tell stories, adding that Bollywood is not one tangible or homogenous entity. Swara said that there should not be one voice in the industry and that’s the beauty of it.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Apart from this, Swara also talked about the need for people to express their political opinions freely. She said that people should be able to express their political thoughts within the constitutional framework. The actress feels that now actors also share the same opinion after their films are boycotted. Swara said that we are giving a free run to a culture of authoritarianism. She feels that no one is going to be safe from this culture of mob frenzy. The Shame actress feels that compared to other actors, she feels targeted more by this mob culture.

Besides these opinions, Swara also hogged the limelight for her recently released film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Jahaan Chaar Yaar narrates the story of four married women, who embark on a journey to Goa. They wish to get a break from their married lives. This film was written and directed by Kamal Pandey. Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and other actors essayed pivotal roles in this film.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar proved to be a box office failure.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here