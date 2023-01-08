Swara Bhasker Sparks Dating Rumours After She Says 'This Could Be Love' In Recent Post

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker’s latest social media post has left everyone wondering if she is dating somebody. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture with a mystery man. The two were seen sharing a cozy moment. However, the man’s face was not visible as it was hidden in Swara’s hair. However, what caught everyone’s attention was also the caption of Swara Bhasker’s post. “This could be love (sic)," she wrote.

This left netizens wondering if Swara Bhasker is secretly dating somebody. Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait for the news to be shared! So much suspense!!😍😍😍." Another social media user shared, “So happy for you Swara." “Yes. I wish this is love," a third comment read. Another user asked, “Boyfriend hai?" Check out Swara Bhasker’s post here:

Previously, Swara Bhasker was rumoured to be in a relationship with writer Himanshu Sharma. Reportedly, the two met on the sets of ‘Raanjhana’ and started dating each other. However, they parted ways in 2019.

Earlier in 2022, in an interview with India Today, the actress talked about being a ‘doormat’ in a relationship and alleged how she always gets hurt. “It’s very funny, my brother (Ishaan) always tells me, ‘You are so independent and successful. You are like a feminist icon on Twitter, you are fiery and strong, but in your relationship, you are like a poccha (mop). Why?’ It’s actually striking and I don’t know how that happens. People are surprised to see that in personal relationships, I am a doormat type. I always get hurt by people. It’s not a good thing and I am not proud of it. I am trying hard to work on it and, yes, I am not my Twitter avatar in my personal life," she said.

