Swara Bhasker Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says 'Symptoms Include Fever, a Splitting Headache'

With the surge of Covid-19 cases in India, several celebrities from the film industry have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier singer Sonu Nigam, veteran actor Prem Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, to name a few, had contracted the virus. Now, actress Swara Bhasker, too, joined the long list of celebs infected with Covid-19. She took to Instagram to write, “Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home.Stay safe everyone "

Her fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Telugu actors Mahesh Babu and Lakshmi Manchu tested positive recently. Lakshmi wrote in her Instagram post that after playing hide and seek, the virus has finally caught her. She added that she is taking all necessary precautions to get out of its clutches. She then urged her fans and followers to take their vitamins and keep their minds and body and check. She also reminded everyone to get vaccinated and find the best booster dose for themselves.

Several other celebrities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last couple of days. After popular TV actor Delnaaz Irani tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago, her co-star Yamini Singh has also contracted the virus. Yamini plays the character of Sunanda on Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Mein. Both the actors received their Covid-19 reports the same day.

Apart from that, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumina Chakravarti and Drashti Dhami, too, tested positive.

