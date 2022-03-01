Swaran Ghar: Ronit Roy and Sangita Ghosh's Chemistry Impress All, Fans Call It 'Competition For Anupamaa'

Swaran Ghar premiered on Colors TV on Monday. The show marks the comeback of Ronit Roy and Sangita Ghosh on television and revolves around a couple who wishes to take ‘divorce’ from their children. The first episode of the show introduced the audience to Ronit and Sangita as Kanwaljeet and Swaran Bedi, a middle-aged couple who live in Chandigarh. The episode further describes how Swaran’s life used to revolve around her three sons, who are now grown-up and busy in their respective lives.

However, what left fans impressed was Ronit and Sangita’s on-screen chemistry and bond. After the episode, several fans took to Twitter and talked about how Kanwaljeet and Swaran have become their favourite with just one episode. Netizens also mentioned that the show has the potential to compete with Anupamaa on the TRP chart. “Swaran has the potential to compete with Anupamaa if the writers present the story well. TRP audience loves these kinds of family-centric content," one of the fans wrote.

Another social media user appreciated Sangita Ghosh’s performance and wrote, “Sangita Ghosh played the role of Swaran Bedi so flawlessly. I mean no other actress, I repeat, NO OTHER ACTRESS could’ve brought justice to this role as Swaran did. I absolutely love her. Why so beautiful."

Check out how fans are reacting to Swaran Ghar premiere episode:

Earlier, Sangita Ghosh talked about the show in an exclusive conversation with News18.com and mentioned that the show also throws light on women empowerment. “It is a lot of emotional drama as well as it’s about women empowerment. She decides that it’s okay, I am old, but even then I can come back, I need to look after myself. How she finds ways to live and live with a smile," she had said.

