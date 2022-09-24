Swati Limaye wins praise for her performance in Sundari

Television actress Swati Limaye has gained immense popularity among the masses after her debut television show Laxmi Vs Saraswati. The actress won a million hearts with her acting skills.

She is currently seen in the titular role in the Sun Marathi show Sundari. The spotlight of the daily sitcom revolves around an ambitious girl named Sundari who doesn’t fit into the unrealistic beauty standards of society. She faces discrimination for her dark skin and struggles to find the right guy to get married to.

Aashay Kulkarni, who is known for Indori Ishq (2021), Victoria (2022), and Ek Thi Begum (2020), is playing the male lead role in the show.

The show was initially launched on Kannada television and later was adapted into Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and now Marathi.

The Marathi version of the popular tally show is directed by Amit Chhallare. The first episode aired on October 17, last year.

The Marathi TV show is bankrolled by Jitendra Gupta and Mahesh Tagde under Tell A Tale Media banner. Nitin Dixit pens the screenplay and dialogue, while, Narpat Choudhary is the editor.

Swati Limaye is winning hearts for her acting performance as Sundari in the family entertainer. Needless to say, she has become a household name. The actress is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her daily life on her Instagram profile. More recently, she lit up the photo-video sharing app by posting a couple of pictures and videos featuring herself in traditional Maharashtrian attire and looking breathtakingly beautiful in it.

The photos and video saw her posing and celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress chose to adorn the typical ‘Marathi mulgi ‘look to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Seeing the photos and videos, friends and fans of Swati rushed to fill the comment section with love.

