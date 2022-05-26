Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh Is Planning Larger Than Life Proposal For His Bride-To-Be

Mika Singh is on the hunt to find a perfect match for himself. The singer is gearing up for ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’ which will premiere on Star Bharat on June 19. In the show, several girls will be competing to be Mika’s ‘Vohti’. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Mika Singh is planning a larger-than-life proposal for his bride-to-be.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Mika Singh has left no stone unturned to make his Swayamvar a grand occasion. Reportedly, the singer has been planning a ‘most romantic and exotic proposal’ for his bride-to-be. The entertainment portal claims that Dubai’s Atlantis – The Palm’s private beach is also in consideration for the proposal location. Apart from this, a 90-piece orchestra is also likely to be flown in for the proposal. From jewellery to candles and roses - everything at Mika’s Swayamver will be grand.

Recently, Mika Singh also launched a theme song for his Swayamvar. The music video featured girls from different regions of India, dressed as brides to compete to become Mika’s bride. The song is sung and penned by Mika himself. Reportedly, the makers of the show spent Rs 5 crore for shooting a special promo of this song.

Talking about Mika Di Vohti, the registrations for the show are now over and the shooting has reportedly begun in Jodhpur. Earlier, Mika also talked about the kind of life partner he is looking for and explained that she should be ‘simple, intelligent and understanding’. “It has just started. I want a very simple, intelligent and understanding life partner. She can prepare good food and even if she can’t I will teach her. As far as my favourite contestants or Bollywood celebs who will appear on the show, this I will think about later. It is too early to say anything about it," he told IANS.

