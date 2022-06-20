Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh Set On A Journey To Choose Queen Of His Heart; Deets Inside

Fans were excited to know about Mika Singh’s Swayamvar (bride hunt show) that will see the singer hunting for the perfect bride, in the show titled Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. The 45-year-old singer’s extravagant reality show has its magnanimous set in Jodhpur. Mika Singh, touted as the most eligible bachelor in town, through this show, is set on a journey to choose the ‘queen of his life’.

Mika, throughout the tenure of the show, will be seen choosing his partner after putting 12 contestants through a series of twists and turns and then, will finally choose the best beauty who wins his heart.

Mika’s best friends from the industry Kapil Sharma and elder brother and Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi boost the to-be groom’s morale, in its debut episode that aired on June 19. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar singer Shaan who also happens to be Mika’s close friend for the past twenty years.

The first episode saw gorgeous girls from every nook and corner of the country, who tried to impress a visibly nervous Mika in the first meet itself.

Krishna Abhishek took the show’s entertainment quotient a notch higher as he made the audience laugh their guts out with his hilarious stints. Not just that, Mika Singh along with his elder brother Daler Mehndi and superstar Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances. The channel’s in-house celebrities Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Karan Wahi, Niyati Fatnani, Ishaan Dhawan, and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode also added more oomph to the show with their romantic dance performances.

For those unaware, this isn’t the first time a Swayamvar has made its way to the TV screens. Audiences have earlier seen Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, and Ratan Rajput, who conducted their Swayamvars on television. But unfortunately, none of the relationships survived.

The debut episode of Mika Singh’s Swayamvar gave viewers an insight into how the show would be further conducted. As all the female contestants will stay together under the same roof, they will be seen getting into heated arguments, and indulging in some on-field tough games, just to win Mika’s heart. The show’s first episode gives a slight feel of a Bigg Boss and a Khatron Ke Khiladi put together.

Interestingly, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’s first episode has managed to keep the audience intrigued. From roping in stars like Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Shaan, Daler Mehndi, and of course, Mika Singh himself, the debut episode made for an entertaining watch.

