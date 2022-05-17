Swayamver Mika Di Vohti: Daler Mehndi Reaches Jodhpur To Find Bride For His Brother

Mika Singh is all set to find a perfect match for himself. The singer is gearing up for ‘Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti’. The show will premiere on Star Bharat on June 19 and the shooting for the same has reportedly begun. Recently, Mika’s brother and popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi reached Jodhpur for his brother’s Swayamvar. He was accompanied by comedian Kapil Sharma too.

In the video shared by Mika Singh on social media, he can be seen welcoming Daler Mehndi and Kapil Sharma to Jodhpur. Mika hugs his brother, touches his feet, and greets him with flowers. Shaan, who will be hosting Mika Di Vohti can also be spotted in the video welcoming the two guests.

Dropping the video on his Instagram account, Mika thanked Daler and Kapil for being with him at such an important stage of his life. “I’m very lucky though, to have a superstar friend who is so busy yet always by my side. My bro @KapilSharmaK9 came especially to Jodhpur to wish me for my upcoming show #mikadivohti Special thanx to my guru ji @thedalermehndiofficial and big bro the handsome man @singer_shaan," he wrote.

Talking about Mika Di Vohti, in the show, Mika Singh will hunt for his life partner. The registrations for the show are now over and the shooting has reportedly begun. Earlier, Mika also talked about the kind of life partner he is looking for and explained that she should be ‘simple, intelligent and understanding’. “It has just started. I want a very simple, intelligent and understanding life partner. She can prepare good food and even if she can’t I will teach her. As far as my favourite contestants or Bollywood celebs who will appear on the show, this I will think about later. It is too early to say anything about it," he told IANS.

