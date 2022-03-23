‘Sweat, Dust and Blood’: Rajamouli on Shooting Ram Charan’s Opening Scene in RRR

After the Baahubali hysteria, fans have not seen SS Rajamouli’s work in about 5 years. But it’s better late than never since his RRR is slated to enter theatres worldwide on March 25. After addressing the public in Jaipur, the crew was recently in Kolkata and Varanasi.

Rajamouli, along with NTR and Ram Charan, spoke about filming for a historic scene in RRR during the promotional event at Kolkata’s landmark Howrah Bridge. The ace director said Ram Charan’s opening sequence was one of the greatest and scariest of his career to date. “There was sweat, dust and blood. It is one of the best scenes I have shot in my career," he added.

“For the introduction sequence of (Ram) Charan, we shot with almost 2000 people. One person fighting against 2000 people is absolutely crazy," he added.

Shedding light on the challenges and the schedule of the film, Rajamouli also said that the practice of that scene had taken place for 3-4 months. The stunt choreographer created a chaotic scenario with his 40-50 combatants in a very well-choreographed way.

The RRR crew has been traveling from city to city. Salman Khan attended the Mumbai event and lavished accolades on SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and the whole team.

Rajamouli spoke about his experience working with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR during the session. He addressed Charan and Tarak (Jr NTR) as his Ram and Bheem, saying, “They are part of my family." And that they had previously collaborated on superhit films, and that it was their success that propelled Rajamouli to prominence. “Charan is a fantastic actor and he doesn’t know it. Tarak is also a fantastic actor, but he knows it," he said.

Rajamouli noted of Jr NTR’s introductory sequences in RRR, “I troubled them a lot. For Tarak’s introduction sequence, we made him run in a jungle in Bulgaria without chappals. And he ran like a tiger."

RRR is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment on a budget of about Rs 450 crore.

