'Sweat, Smile and Repeat': Geetha Bharathi Sheds Weight For New Untitled Film

Actress Geetha Bharathi has achieved fame after starring in the Kannada television drama show titled Bramhagantu. The actress, who played the character of an obese woman, in the series has been widely appreciated by viewers, who loved the unique story of a woman struggling to find a perfect partner for herself due to her physical appearance.

Now, Geetha has brought another sweet surprise for her fans. The actress has added another feather to her cap. She has grabbed the opportunity to star in her very first film as the lead actress. Although Geetha played a supporting character in the film Love Mocktail, the yet-to-be-titled film will mark her official entry into movies as a female protagonist.

About two weeks ago, the actress shared a workout video on Instagram where she was seen performing strenuous exercises to lose weight for her upcoming film. “Sweat, Smile, and Repeat," Geetha captioned her post.

The inspiring video showed the 28-year-old engaged in different kinds of aerobics at KSF Health & Wellness Center. From pull-ups to leg and arm stretches the actress was seen engrossed in her gym regimen. Geetha’s hard work and dedication to shedding weight for her first film were visible in the video.

The untitled film seems to be a promising one as it is helmed by Santhosh Kodanker who has previously shown his directorial expertise in films like Homestay and Vidhata. Touted to be a family comedy-drama, the upcoming film has Geetha as the solo lead. Other actors include Padmaja Rao, Krishnamurthy Kavathar, Hanumantha Rao, and Padmaja Rao.

According to the director, the film has been penned by his wife Pavana Santhosh and revolves around the story of a village girl who “gets an NRI proposal for marriage" but soon things take a turn, and the viewers are introduced to a “rollercoaster journey."

Talking about the film, Santhosh explained, “The entire film is set in Dakshin Kannada and will capture the lifestyle and culture of that belt. It is about a village girl, who is looking for a handsome boy, and gets an NRI proposal for marriage."

“She goes out of her way to impress the boy, but a few twists and turns later, we see the film become a courtroom drama. It is the roller-coaster journey of a girl, which will be brought out in a highly comic fashion," concluded the filmmaker.

The muhurat or auspicious time of the untitled movie is kept at Shree Chennakeshava Temple in Karnataka’s Sullia. This Santhosh Kodanker film, starring Geetha, is slated to hit the theatres by the end of next year.

