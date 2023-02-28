Swedish Director Ruben Ostlund to Chair Cannes Film Festival Jury

Swedish helmer Ruben Ostlund will preside over the jury of the 76th Cannes Film Festival – to run from May 16 to 27. He has won two Palm d’Or at Cannes, including the one for last year’s Triangle of Sadness. In 2017, he won the trophy for The Square.

Ostlund has been a Croisette (Cannes beach front) regular for years — selected twice for Un Certain Regard, first for Involuntary in 2008 and then in 2014 for Force Majeure, for which he received the jury prize. His feature Play bowed in Director’s Fortnight in 2011. The director is well known for his dark social comedies, often strange and peculiar.

Östlund is the third two-time winner of the Palme d’Or to preside over the jury after Francis Ford Coppola and Emir Kusturica and becomes the first to take on the role the year after his prize in Cannes.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Ostlund’s presidency comes 50 years after fellow Swede Ingrid Bergman presided over the jury at the 1973 Festival.

Östlund said he was “happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honour." He added, “Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in Competition at the Festival. It is a privilege to be part of it, together with the Cannes audience of connoisseurs. I am sincere when I say that cinema culture is in its most important period ever."

The filmmaker described the “unique aspect" of the collective cinema experience where “it makes us reflect in a different way than when we dopamine scroll in front of individual screens".

Cannes said in a statement that it chose Östlund “to pay tribute to films that are uncompromising and forthright and which constantly demand that viewers challenge themselves and that art continues to invent itself".

Read all the Latest Movies News here