Swwapnil Joshi, Shilpa Tulaskar To Headline Marathi Show Tu Tevha Tashi

Star-studded Marathi show Tu Tevha Tashi is all set for the launch, the makers have announced via Zee Marathi’s social media handle. A trailer of the upcoming show has been shared on the Instagram account with the caption, “New series ‘Tu Tevha Tashi." The show is headed by Swwapnil Joshi and Shilpa Tulaskar.

The short trailer shows Swwapnil and Shilpa in a busy market, crossing paths with each other. In the upcoming show, Swwapnil Joshi will be playing the role of Saurabh Patwardhan. Meanwhile, Shilpa Tulaskar will essay the role of Anamika Dixit.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to reports, Swapnil Joshi, who has been making a name for himself in the entertainment industry for many years, will now return to the small screen after a gap of 4 years. For the unversed, Swwapnil last appeared in a TV show titled Jeevlaga. He was in the lead role.

The actor is currently also a key part of the popular Marathi comedy show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. In the comedy show, Swwapnil works as a counterbalance between the performers and guests on the show.

Speaking of Shilpa Tulaskar, she was last seen in Tula Pahate Re opposite Subodh Bhave. After playing the eye-catching role of Rajnandini in the show, Shilpa is making a comeback on the screen.

Meanwhile, the fans are waiting eagerly to witness the on-screen chemistry between the two stars. Many big celebrities are coming back to the small screen.

Artists like Prarthana Beher, Shreyas Talpade, and Sachit Patil have once again stepped on the small screen through daily sitcoms. And, many are being praised by the audience for their performance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.