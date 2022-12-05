Swwapnil Joshi Tweets About Facing Difficulty Using Zomato, It Apologises

Actor Swwapnil Joshi is one of the most prolific artists in the Marathi film and television industries. He has proved his acting prowess in films like Friends, Duniyadari and Mumbai-Pune-Mumba, among others. Recently, the actor revealed facing inconvenience while ordering food from Zomato, a popular food delivery application. He expressed his ordeal on Twitter on December 3. “Is the Zomato app working !? Mine is facing issues!!" wrote Swwapnil.

The team at Zomato immediately addressed this complaint and responded saying that they were facing a temporary technical glitch. Apologising for the inconvenience caused, team Zomato commented, “Hi Swwapnil, we were facing a temporary glitch. Thanks to our tech mates, we are back up and running. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused in the interim and hope to serve you better in the future."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swwapnil Joshi has been basking in the praise for his portrayal of Saurabh Patwardhan in the Marathi show Tu Tevha Tashi. The plot of the popular daily soap revolves around the love story of Saurabh and Anamika Dixit (Shilpa Tulaskar), who are in their 40s. As they couldn’t take their relationship to the next level while dating in their 20s, the duo decides to give it a second chance again in its 40s. Tu Tevha Tashi recently took a riveting turn with the introduction of Anamika’s ex-husband, Aakash Joshi (Ashok Samarth). Ashok is famous for playing the role of antagonist in many Hindi and Marathi films.

Aakash’s entry into the show has piqued the audience’s interest as to what the show has in store for them. In a recent episode, Aakash was seen forcefully trying to tie the nuptial knot with Anamika by threatening her. Soon, Saurabh intervenes and stops the wedding. He is then shown beating Aakash for trying to harass Anamika.

Tu Tevha Tashi airs from Monday to Saturday at 8:00 P.M. on Zee Marathi.

