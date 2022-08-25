Sylvester Stallone, Wife Jennifer Flavin to End Marriage After 25 Years, Latter Files for Divorce

Rambo actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are parting ways. The couple, who have been married for 25 long years. The couple had met in 1997 and got married in 1998 after dating briefly.

Sylvester’s rep issued the statement that read, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues." It was Jennifer who filed for the divorce and claimed that the reason behind it was the fact that ‘the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken’.

Closer Weekly also reported that Jennifer claimed ‘the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate’. It further added that ‘the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of these proceedings’.

A report in TMZ also claimed that the divorce might have been sparked because of Sylvester’s dog! However, the actor sent a statement to TMZ that read, “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument." He added, “We just went in different directions," adding, “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met."

Recently, the Rocky actor had covered up the tattoo of his wife’s face on his right arm with that of his Rottweiler, which sparked the rumours that all is not well between the couple. However, his reps issued a statement that read, “Mr Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus."

The actor was previously married to Sasha Czack in 1974. The couple divorced in 1985after which he went on to marry Brigitte Nielsen on December 15, 1985. His wedding with Jennifer was his third, and the couple are also parents to three children- Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

