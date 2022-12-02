'Sympathy Le Rahi Hai': Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Why She Never Talks About Sidharth Shukla

Fans and the entertainment industry were left shocked by the untimely demise of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in September 2021. One of those most impacted was his close friend and fellow BB contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. Following Sidharth’s death, Shehnaaz chose to put more emphasis on her work and refrained from talking about it more than necessary.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill launched her show “Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill" wherein she welcomes artists from the entertainment industry. In the recent episode, Shehnaaz spoke candidly with Ayushmann Khurrana about being genuine, how she dealt with her grief at the passing of actor Sidharth Shukla, and why she avoids talking about it.

Shehnaaz who was in tears was heard saying, “Mei aapko sach bolu mei bhi abhi dabane lag gayi hu emotions ko. Mere life mei bhi emotional moments aaye hai but mei kabhi kisi ko bata nahi saki. Kyuki log likhte the ki sympathy le rahi hai. (Honestly, I have also started suppressing my emotions. My life has also had emotional moments but I could not share them with anyone. Because people used to write that I’m trying to win their sympathy)."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, recently, Shehnaaz dedicated her award at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night to Sidharth Shukla. During her speech, she said, “Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main yaha pe pahuchi hun (One more thing. I want to say thank you to a certain person. Thank you for coming to my life. You have invested so much in me that today I’ve reached here). Sidharth Shukla this is for you (she raised the trophy as she said this)."

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now also all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has been shooting for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will be released in theatres on Eid next year. Besides this, Shehnaaz Gill recently announced her first collaboration with rapper MC Square and shared the poster for their upcoming single, Ghani Sayaani. It is scheduled to be released on December 5.

Read all the Latest Movies News here