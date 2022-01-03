T-Ara Singer Hyomin and Footballer Hwang Hwang Ui-Jo Confirm They Are Dating

Singer Hyomin, the K-pop idol of band T-ara, and footballer Hwang Ui-jo have made their relationship official. Rumours about the duo dating each other were doing rounds on the Internet for the past couple of months and now, the representatives of Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo have reacted to the rumours and have confirmed that they are in a relationship with each other. According to a report in Dispatch, the couple are in the early stages of their romance and they are still in the process of getting to know each other well.

The report also stated that Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo grew close in the past few months when the footballer suffered an ankle and hamstring injury. During his recovery time, he spent more time with Hyomin, who became his support system and helped him get through the difficult time.

As per the report in Dispatch, Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo, who reportedly have been together for the last three months, recently vacationed in Switzerland together. They were even pictured outside a luxury hotel in downtown Basel in colour-coordinated outfits.

A source close to the couple told Dispatch: "Hyomin is older than Hwang by two years. However, their relationship is first and foremost, built on their close friendship. They're both mature adults, so the dynamic for their relationship is to support and help each other whenever they can."

Hwang Ui-jo is a professional football player who is a part of South Korea’s national football team. He is also a forward for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux - a French based club.

Hyomin is a singer, actress and songwriter. She has worked in several television dramas such as My Girlfriend Is A Nine-Tailed Fox, The Thousandth Man and Gye Baek. She has also featured in films like Gisaeng Ryung and Jinx!!!.

