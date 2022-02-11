T-ara’s Jiyeon And Baseball Player Hwang Jae Gyun Announce They're Getting Married With Handwritten Letters

T-ara’s Jiyeon and baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun have announced their wedding. Jiyeon and Hwang Jae Gyun informed their fans via handwritten letters, which they posted on their Instagram account on February 10. Along with the letters, the two also shared some adorable photos and a cute video to celebrate their union.

In the handwritten letter, Jiyeon wrote, “I have a boyfriend whom I started dating after meeting through an acquaintance last year. In the upcoming winter, I will exchange wedding vows with my boyfriend who’s like a gift in my life, who always cared for me, cherished me, and taught me what happiness is."

She added, “I will live a beautiful and happy life with my reliable boyfriend, who firmly held me and gave me his shoulder to cry on in my darkest hours." Jiyeon also thanked fans for their support. “When I was surrounded by uncertainties after my debut in my teenage years and when I wanted to give up my career in my 20s, you always reached out to me. Thanks to you, I was able to pass through the long tunnel of darkness and get to where I am today," she said.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jae Gyun wrote in his letter, “I have found someone I want to be with forever. I have decided to get married to a friend who helped me a lot by holding me and being next to me when I was going through a hard time last year."

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the couple had been dating for about six months before their engagement. Hwang Jae Gyun had made a notable guest appearance on the Korean variety show Mr. House Husband, where he revealed that he had been dating his for fours months. However, he did not reveal her identity at the time.

For the lesser-known, Hwang Jae Gyun is a professional baseball player for South Korea’s KT Wiz. He debuted in the Korea Baseball Organisation (KBO) in 2007 with the Hyundai Unicorns. Meanwhile, Jiyeon made her debut as an idol in 2009 with the girl group T-ARA.

