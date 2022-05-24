Home » News » Movies » Taapsee Pannu and Boyfriend Mathias Boe Make Rare Public Appearance, Step Out For Lunch Date

Taapsee Pannu with her boyfriend Mathias Boe. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Taapsee Pannu was spotted out and about with her beau Mathias Boe. The couple has been dating for a while now.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 24, 2022, 17:13 IST

Taapsee Pannu has been private about her relationship with Mathias Boe. The actress has been dating the Indian badminton team coach for a while now but fans are treated to insights into their relationship only on special occasions like birthdays. They are also each other’s biggest cheerleaders. While they prefer to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, the paparazzi spotted Taapsee and Mathias out and about in the city on Tuesday.

In a rare sight, Taapsee and Mathias were seen making their way out of a restaurant in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. The actress dressed up in a cute pink skirt and a blue crop top. She left her hair loose and completed her look with a pair of pink sandals. On the other hand, Mathias was seen wearing a grey T-shirt and a pair of white shorts.

Their latest spotting comes days after Taapsee congratulated Mathias and the team of Indian badminton for winning the finals of the 2022 Thomas Cup. Following the win, the actor shared a visual clip and captioned it: “The boys did it. First-ever Thomas Cup for India." The story mentioned all the players’ accounts and in an additional post where a player was hugging Boe, she wrote, “Mr Coach you made us proud," while tagging her boyfriend and adding the hashtag #ThomasCupWinner.

Taapsee has been busy with her upcoming movies as well. The actress will be seen in Dunki, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This will mark her first film with SRK. Sharing her thoughts on working with King Khan, Taapsee had tweeted, “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, and it’s harder when you are all by yourself but then a superstar once said “agar kisi cheez ko puri shiddat se chaaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane mein lag jaati hai" cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 saal lage but finally ‘All is Well’." She also has Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, and Blurr in the pipeline.

