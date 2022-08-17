Taapsee Pannu Appears In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 for Dobaaraa Promotions: ‘New Experience For Me’

Bollywood actors have always found unique ways to promote their films on different platforms to grab maximum attention. Sometimes, filmmakers also opt to promote their flick on television as it has a wider reach and direct connection with the audience. Taapsee Pannu was recently spotted on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 to promote her upcoming film Dobaaraa. The actress said that it was a new experience for her to work in a daily soap. She even went on to praise the lead actor Nakuul Mehta.

Speaking about the experience of working in a daily soap, the Pink actress told India Forums, that she watched a few episodes of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and the title track of the show is always on her mind. “It is a very different feeling coming on the sets of the show which we watch on television, as the working style of the serials is different from film sets. It is a new experience for me," she added.

The actress also praised Nakuul and called him a ‘star’. “Nakuul is a star himself! I am so glad to be part of this show and I hope people love this episode," she said.

Coming back to the show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 features Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the lead roles. In the upcoming episode, Taapsee’s character in Dobaaraa Antara will cross paths with Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) in a hospital where she is in search of her daughter and to keep the puzzle pieces around him in place and unravel the truth.

As per the ongoing track, Priya aka Disha Parmar is aware of Nandini’s fake illness and in order to reveal the truth she consumed the pills and ends up in the hospital. With Ram and Priya’s past, he finds it difficult to trust her.

Meanwhile, Taapsee is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming mystery thriller, Dobaaraa. The Anurag Kashyap directorial is slated to hit the big screens on August 19.

