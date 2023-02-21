Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated next with Shah Rukh Khan. The film titled Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani is all set to release in December this year. Expressing her excitement about working with SRK for the first time, Taapsee shared, that if someone would have asked her to be a tree in the background, she would have done that too.

While speaking to Bombay Times, she shared, “I think with that kind of a combination where Raju sir and Shah Rukh sir are in the same film, even if they would have asked me to be a tree in the background, I would have done that. The fact that there is a very solid love story in the film, the fact that this is probably one of the strongest roles that in this kind of a set-up a girl (heroine) can imagine doing — all of this is a bonus".

She added, “I am seeing this film as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It has happened to me after a decade of working here and every day of the film shoot, I treated it like it might never happen again, so let’s just make the most of it. I am taking home a lot of new things that I learnt from both of them as a professional".

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Taapsee had shared, “I feel so happy that this has happened purely on the basis of credentials and talent. Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked I what did."

“I have to pinch myself every day to believe that this is happening. I have grown up watching his (Shah Rukh’s) films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don’t mess it up," she said.

Known for bringing a strong change in the portrayal of women in Indian cinema, Taapsee Pannu has time and again, given her audiences strong female-centric films. The actress has created a separate niche for herself and has a separate fan base now.

Apart from Dunki, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahan with Pratik Gandhi.

